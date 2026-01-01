Be inspired by writers and poets.
“It remains one of our best, and most imaginative, literary magazines.”
-Michael Dirda, The New York Review of Books
About the cover and photographer: Blueberries and crowberries ripen on the slopes of Mount Baldy in Eagle River, Alaska.
© 2026 Erik Hill
Current Issue
Vol. 42, No. 3 & 4
Summer/Fall 2026
STORIES: 7 Short Stories
ESSAYS: 4 Essays
PLAY: 1 Play
POEMS: A Collection of Poems by 21 Poets
Current and past issues available in print or e-books.
“Fresh treasure.”
— The New York Times Book Review
“That one of the nation's best literary magazines comes out of Alaska may seem surprising, but so it is.”
— The Washington Post Book World
Order or Browse Archive Issues
Digital issues are not available prior to Vol 37, 2020.
Digital copies are available as PDF, Mobi (Kindle) and ePub (Nook and other eReaders).
Annual subscriptions are only available as physical copies.
Donating to AQR helps keep literature alive. DONATE TODAY!